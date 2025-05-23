MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. It’s no use negotiating with Russia from a position of strength, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a high-level conference on historical southern Russian lands.

"Until recently, just a year ago, they (the Ukrainians - TASS) said that there could be no talks and no ceasefire; only Russia’s strategic defeat would save the situation on the battlefield and Russia must go back to the 1991 borders. Later, when they started to realize that the situation along the line of contact was not changing in the Kiev regime’s favor, they once again opposed the idea of a ceasefire and the launch of talks, saying that first, Ukraine needed to ensure it was in a stronger position and could talk to Russia from a position of strength. They should remember their ancestors’ attempts to talk to Russia from a position of strength. This makes no sense," the top diplomat noted.

Lavrov stressed that Ukraine had learned nothing from history.

In addition, the Russian foreign minister pointed out that the Kiev regime was asking for "a respite" only to resupply.

