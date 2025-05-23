Russia reiterates readiness for peace talks with Ukraine — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Moscow has always stated at various levels that it’s ready to hold peace talks with Ukraine provided that the root causes of the conflict are addressed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We have always emphasized at the highest and other levels that we are ready for peace talks aimed at assessing and eliminating the root causes of the crisis. We have never avoided communication," the top diplomat noted at a high-level conference on historical southern Russian lands.

Lavrov emphasized that Russia accepted security guarantees in the past, but Ukraine later violated all of them.

"This was important for achieving the key goal, which back then was to prevent NATO from entering Ukraine. There were also other guarantees, particularly concerning ethnic minorities. However, all agreements were broken," he said.