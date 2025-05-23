Russian forces repel Ukraine's strike on Donetsk major power plant — security service

DONETSK, May 23. /TASS/. Russian air defenses repelled a Ukrainian strike on one of the key power facilities in the Donetsk People's Republic, the regional department of Russia's Federal Security Service reported.

"In the morning of May 23, the Dome of Donbass airspace protection and electronic warfare system simultaneously intercepted four Ukrainian-made Raybird-3 and Borodavochnik (Beardwalker) unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) aiming at the Zuevskaya thermal power plant, a vital component of the region's energy infrastructure that delivers electricity to multiple districts of the Donetsk People's Republic," the agency said.

The zones where the drones crashed have already been secured. Explosives specialists from the regional Federal Security Service are operating on-site.

Initial reports suggest all UAVs were equipped with anti-handling mechanisms and specialists decide whether to eliminate the explosive devices on the spot, the agency stated.