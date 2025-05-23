Top Russian security official to meet with representatives of North Korea, Iran, India

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu will hold separate talks with officials from North Korea, Iran, India and other countries on the sidelines of a Moscow meeting of high representatives responsible for security issues.

"On May 28-29, the Russian Security Council secretary will hold bilateral meetings with delegation heads from India and a number of Latin American, Southeast Asian, Middle Eastern and North African countries on the sidelines of the 13th meeting of high representatives responsible for security issues," the council said in a statement.

The council specified that "in particular, he is expected to meet with the high representatives of Nicaragua, Vietnam, North Korea, Thailand, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Algeria." In addition," President Milorad Dodik of Republika Srpska (one of the two constituent entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina - TASS) has also confirmed his participation in the forum; Shoigu plans to hold a bilateral conversation with him."

The Russian Security Council pointed out that during the forum, "high-level experts will, in a professional atmosphere free of politicization, discuss global and regional security issues that require joint and coordinated efforts by the entire international community."

"The professional experience of the meeting’s participants and their knowledge of the specifics of their countries and regions provides the basis for effective and productive work," the council noted. "The current security challenges and threats are global and not limited to boundaries. Today, it is impossible for any country to deal with them alone on a bilateral basis," the statement adds.

The 13th meeting of high representatives responsible for security issues will be held at the Russia National Center in Moscow on May 27-29. Over 125 delegations from more than 100 countries and 14 international organizations have confirmed their participation in the event.