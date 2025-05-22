Russia calls for investigation into UN report on situation in Ukraine — envoy

UNITED NATIONS, May 23. /TASS/. The misleading depiction of the situation around Ukraine in UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres' report on the protection of civilians in armed conflict warrants an official investigation at the world organization, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya declared.

"The secretary-general's report prepared for our meeting in the part concerning Ukraine mentions the Russian civilian population affected by the conflict only once, with regard to displaced persons. However, it does not clarify that this refers to the use of hundreds of civilians kidnapped by Ukrainian troops in the Kursk Region as hostages," the envoy stated, speaking at a Security Council meeting.

"Instead, the report mentions the alleged 300 attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure facilities. It fails to mention that these are infrastructure sites supporting military purposes. Moreover, the Ukrainian side's figures are just taken on faith. The report even resorts to the unacceptable replication of Western fake stories about children being separated from their parents and forcibly removed, without any specifics or backing information," Nebenzya added.