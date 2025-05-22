Russian troops poised to advance on four fronts after taking Novaya Poltavka — expert

LUGANSK, May 22. /TASS/. The liberation of Novaya Poltavka by the Russian armed forces will allow advancing towards four populated areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

In his words, the liberation of Novaya Poltavka on May 22 "has driven a serious wedge" between Ukrainian military units headquartered in Krasnoarmeysk and Konstantinovka. Topographic features will make it hard for the Ukrainian troops to move personnel and equipment between these two areas.

"By creating this wedge, our troops open themselves up to advance in several directions: towards Konstantinovka, Druzhkovka, Dobropolye and, naturally, Krasnoarmeysk," the expert said.

In his words, Russian troops are likely to advance in these four directions very soon.