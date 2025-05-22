Russian air defense systems thwart attack by eight drones flying toward Moscow

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems have repulsed an attack by eight unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) heading toward Moscow, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on his Telegram channel.

"The Russian Defense Ministry’s air defense systems have thwarted an attack by eight drones flying toward Moscow. First responders are working on wreckage site," he wrote.

Overall, 48 drones attacking the Russian capital have been repulsed since midnight.

According to Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya), temporary restrictions on plane arrivals and departures have been introduced in Moscow’s Zhukovsky Airport.

"Temporary restrictions on plane arrivals and departures have been introduced at Zhukovsky Airport since 7:37 p.m. Moscow time (4:37 p.m. GMT - TASS)," the agency said in a statement.

Today, the Zhukovsky and Domodedovo airports suspended the arrivals and departures of aircraft five times. Currently, restrictions are still in effect at the airports in Nizhny Novgorod, Ivanovo, Tambov and Kaluga.