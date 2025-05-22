Putin instructs authorities to define urgent tasks for restoring regions bordering Ukraine

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the government, together with the governors of the regions bordering Ukraine to define urgent and priority tasks for restoring the affected areas.

During the meeting, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that three settlements in the region "practically ceased to exist" due to attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces and that decisions must be made to provide housing to residents evacuated from there. He also asked to allocate funds for the restoration of enterprises in the region.

"I will ask my colleagues from the government to determine, together with the governors, what is urgent, what is a priority, what needs to be responded to promptly right now and what should be included in the program that we just talked about and, accordingly, present proposals and results already implemented by the governors," Putin said.

At the beginning of the meeting, the President instructed that a comprehensive program for the restoration of the Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk regions that suffered from the attacks of the Ukrainian armed forces be prepared as quickly as possible.