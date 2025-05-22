Kiev targets non-military sites in Russia's border areas — Putin

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces are deliberately targeting civilian sites rather than military infrastructure in Russia’s border regions, President Vladimir Putin said at a government meeting.

"The enemy usually picks targets of no military significance, such as peaceful facilities, houses, people," Putin stated. "The current developments only confirm my words. In its drone raids, the Ukrainian army searches for civilian vehicles, including ambulances and agricultural machinery," the head of state noted, pointing out that women and children are also injured and killed in these attacks.

Putin called the humanitarian demining of territories where hostilities took place vital for ensuring security and protecting people's lives and health. According to him, this involves the elimination of unexploded shells, mines and weapons caches left by Ukrainian militants. The head of state specified that he was referring to the Kursk, Belgorod and Bryansk regions, which have suffered from Ukraine and are still subjected to its shelling.