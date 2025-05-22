Putin assures Russia will respond to Ukrainian attacks

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russia will retaliate after attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a phone conversation with the head of the Kursk Region’s Belovsky District, Nikolay Volobuyev.

Putin called Volobuyev, who was earlier injured in a Ukrainian UAV strike and now remains in a hospital, and wished him a speedy recovery.

"We will respond, certainly," the president said, commenting on Kiev’s attacks.

It was the fourth time that the head of the Kursk Region’s Belovsky District came under Ukrainian fire. This time, he was hit in the hip and arm, acting Kursk Region Governor Alexander Khinshtein said. A week ago, Volobuyev sustained a blast trauma while distributing bread to his region’s residents.