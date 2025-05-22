THE HAGUE, May 22. /TASS/. The Western nations' politicization of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has resulted in a division within the organization and has adversely impacted its operations, Russia’s permanent mission to the OPCW has told TASS.

"The Western countries aim to reshape the OPCW to serve their limited, self-interested political agendas. This approach has already caused a rift within the organization and hampers its effectiveness," the diplomatic mission stated. It also highlighted that the OPCW is increasingly being exploited by Western countries as a platform for political declarations and propaganda.

Russia, one of the founding nations of the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (CPWC), continues to actively engage in the work of the OPCW, collaborating closely with other member-states. Despite ongoing challenges, Russia remains committed to upholding the principles of the Convention and participating constructively in its activities.

The Russian mission has expressed concern over attempts to politicize the OPCW’s work, describing such efforts as troubling not only for Russia but also for other nations involved in the organization. They emphasized the importance of maintaining the organization’s integrity and called for a return to decision-making by consensus, echoing the increasingly common calls from countries of the 'Global South' to prevent further polarization and politicization.

Furthermore, Moscow has criticized the unilateral economic sanctions imposed by Western countries on certain CPWC member states. According to Russia, these measures undermine the rights of affected states under Article 11 of the Convention, which guarantees their right to economic and technical development.