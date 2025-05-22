When considering returning foreign brands, Russia will look at the way they left

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. In determining the conditions for the return of foreign companies to its market, Russia will consider whether they left the country in a respectful or rude manner, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"There is a big difference between companies. Some exited very carefully, fulfilling their obligations, primarily social ones. Others left in a completely rude manner, abandoning their responsibilities, their workforce, and the economic sectors they were part of," he said.

Peskov clarified that such companies would be subject to a special regulatory regime. "But for those companies that exited in a very careful manner, in full compliance with all the rules, we will, of course, take a very different approach, and we will be interested in seeing those companies continue their investment activities in our country," the Kremlin representative added.

He mentioned this in response to a question about whether the Kremlin has concerns regarding the investment climate, given the conditions set for foreign companies seeking to return to Russia. "In this case, it is hardly appropriate to be guided by those criteria. The situation is unprecedented," Peskov said. He added that with regard to companies that exited in an unbecoming manner, "there is no need to take the investment climate into consideration.".