Kremlin unaware of what Trump told Europeans after his conversation with Putin — spokesman

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. The Kremlin does not know what US President Donald Trump told European leaders after his conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We know what Trump said to Putin. But we don't know what he told the Europeans after the phone conversation. We know President Trump's official statements," the spokesman said, commenting on the Wall Street Journal's report that the US leader told the Europeans that Putin is winning the conflict in Ukraine.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Trump told European leaders that "he was convinced Russia was winning [in Ukraine]." The newspaper noted that, during the conversation, the US president expressed views that were very different from his public statements about the Russian leader's desire and readiness to end the conflict.