Russia guided by its security interests in Ukrainian settlement — senior diplomat

ST. PETERSBURG, May 22. /TASS/. Russia is primarily focused on ensuring its national security in the issue of the Ukrainian settlement, this position is promoted during the resumed talks in Istanbul, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said at the 23rd International Likhachev Scientific Readings.

"A number of conflict situations were listed here. <...> Ukraine, Gaza, the Middle East. We have a clear position on these issues," he said, pointing out that this stance "is asserted on a daily basis not only about these or those talks, whether they are in Istanbul or elsewhere."

"This position is based on the need to eliminate the underlying causes of the conflict. This would ensure Russia’s security, its sustainable development, which means for us the security of Europe, the security of the world," the deputy foreign minister emphasized.

"We have a very consistent position. We voice it during all international forums, in bilateral relations, bilateral contacts, and it boils down to the fact that it is necessary to resolve these conflicts on the basis of the principles of the UN Charter, only in their full reading, the complex, not bringing up individual positions, as is sometimes the case with our Western partners," Vershinin said.