Facing inevitability of Russia's win, Trump shifts US course on Ukraine — expert

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has adjusted his stance on the Ukrainian crisis, now concluding that Russia’s victory appears inevitable, and that Kiev has little hope of reversing the course of the conflict, Andrey Sushentsov, the dean of the International Relations Department at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO University) under the Russian Foreign Ministry, told TASS.

"The United States is gradually withdrawing from its role as an active participant in the Ukrainian crisis, despite having been its primary initiator and instigator," Sushentsov explained. "In 2021, Washington refused to seriously consider Russian proposals on security guarantees for Russia and Europe, as well as possible resolutions to the Ukraine issue. Over the subsequent years, the U.S. has primarily acted as the organizer of military support, diplomatic isolation, and economic pressure against Russia."

He added that "now Washington has come to realize that none of its publicly declared political objectives can be achieved through this crisis. Victory over Russia is unattainable. The Ukrainian conflict has become a source of continuous political setbacks and reputational damage. There is no realistic prospect of Ukraine emerging victorious."

Sushentsov also noted that Trump has demonstrated a more decisive stance than many Democrats, some of whom have voiced support for negotiations and peace settlement. "Trump posed a stark question: if the US cannot achieve a peaceful resolution, he will ‘wash his hands’ of the matter and leave the crisis to European nations, shifting focus to East Asia," the analyst said.

Fractures in US-Europe unity

"The foundations of European foreign policy are crumbling," Sushentsov observed. "One key pillar has been the United States’ role as the guarantor of European security - often at no cost. Since World War II, Europeans have rarely initiated large-scale military actions without American involvement, instead acting as secondary players."

He explained that the recent US emphasis on Europe taking responsibility for its own security has caused "shock and hysteria" among European nations. "We hear aggressive statements from Europeans attempting to assert their independence and influence. However, in reality, the entire Western anti-Russian coalition relies heavily on the United States’ leadership," Sushentsov emphasized.

The other broken pillar is the ideological unity between Europe and America. "For a long time, the West believed in collective leadership, liberal globalization, and subordinating national interests to US dominance. Then Trump challenged this consensus by promoting nationalism, territorial expansion, increased exports, and a reluctance to abide by traditional alliance commitments," he explained.

Recently, reports emerged that on May 21, Bloomberg cited sources indicating Trump told European leaders during a conversation that he considers Russia the victorious party in Ukraine. This conversation followed phone talks between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On May 19, Putin and Trump held a more than two-hour telephone call, primarily discussing ways to resolve the Ukraine conflict. Afterward, Putin expressed gratitude for U.S. support in resuming direct talks between Russia and Ukraine. Moscow remains open to working with Kiev on a memorandum outlining a future peace treaty, focusing on addressing the underlying causes of the crisis, according to the Russian leader.