LUGANSK, May 22. /TASS/. Russian servicemen have managed to seize a number of Ukrainian positions near the village of Verkhnekamenskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic over the past few days, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Over the past few days, Russian troops have seized several Ukrainian positions near Verkhnekamenskoye. There have also been successful attacks by our servicemen in the Grigorovka area," he said.

The expert noted that in general, east of Seversk in the DPR, "there are serious clashes with the passing initiative," while the enemy does not reduce the number of attacks.

According to Marochko, the Ukrainian armed forces currently have no shortage of ammunition and attack drones on this section of the front.