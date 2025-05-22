MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Western countries should see the neo-fascist manifestations of the Kiev regime in the liberated territories of the Kursk Region, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"People were killed and tortured here. Infrastructure was destroyed. Ukrainian looting and complete disregard for human rights unfolded in all their glory. This is what should be seen all over the world because it is a manifestation of neo-fascism. This is the regime that Westerners have financed and nurtured," he said.

According to the diplomat, after the liberation of the Kursk Region, processes to restore what was destroyed and collect data on Kiev's crimes will begin. "These are completely destroyed settlements. This is the abuse of people. These are cultural values, churches, and historical buildings that were first used as deployment sites and then looted and shelled," Miroshnik emphasized.

"This is Sudzha and the surrounding area, where Ukrainian criminality and neo-fascism are concentrated. Russkoe Porechnoye, Kazachya Loknya, Malaya Loknya and so on," the diplomat added.