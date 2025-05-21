BRICS should act jointly for protecting global trade stability — Russian minister

BRASILIA, May 21. /TASS/. It is necessary to invest joint efforts at the BRICS platform in keeping the stability of global trade, Russian Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov said when speaking at a meeting of BRICS trade ministers.

"There is an evident risk that certain WTO members would like to respond to current challenges unilaterally, through applying protectionist measures or concessions provided to a country involved in intimidation, and leading to discrimination of others," he said.

It is necessary to avoid both scenarios as they will lead to a collapse of the international trade system, the minister added. "It appears that for BRICS it is extremely important to invest joint efforts in protection of the multisided and stable character of global trade," he noted.