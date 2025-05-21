Thirty Ukrainian drones downed over Russian regions in three hours

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems intercepted and eliminated 30 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russian regions from 3 p.m. Moscow time (12 p.m. GMT) to 6 p.m., the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On May 21, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Moscow time, air defense systems on duty intercepted and eliminated 30 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles: 11 UAVs - over the Oryol Region, five UAVs each over the Bryansk and Kursk regions, four - over the Moscow Region, two - over the Tula Region, and one UAV each over the Vladimir, Kaluga and Ryazan regions," the defense agency said.

According to Bryansk Regional Governor Alexander Bogomaz, no casualties or damage have been reported in the region. "First responders are working on site," he wrote on his Telegram channel.