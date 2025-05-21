Russia takes note of US move to cancel sanctions against Syria — Russia’s UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, May 21. /TASS/. Russia has taken note of US President Donald Trump's statement on lifting sanctions against Syria, said Russia's envoy to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya.

"We have taken note of President Trump's statements on steps to lift US sanctions from Syria. Over many years, we have consistently pointed out that these unilateral illegal economic measures seriously hindered the country's reconstruction and aggravate the humanitarian situation of civilians," he said at a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Syria.

On May 14, US President Donald Trump held talks with Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Riyadh, marking the first meeting between the leaders of the two countries in 25 years. The US president announced that his country will begin lifting sanctions that had been imposed on Damascus over decades when Syria was ruled by Hafez Assad and his son Bashar Assad.

Syria’s armed opposition units started a major offensive on government troops at the end of November and entered Damascus on December 8. Bashar Assad resigned as president and left the country.

The de facto leader of Syria is now Ahmad al-Sharaa, who heads a group called Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (banned in Russia). On January 29 he declared himself the country’s interim president for a period that he said could last four to five years.