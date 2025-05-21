Russia complied with its commitments as Armenia’s CSTO ally, Lavrov says

YEREVAN, May 21. /TASS/. Russia complied with its obligations to Armenia as an ally within the Collective Security Treaty Organization during the conflict between Baku and Yerevan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference following talks with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan.

Asked by an Armenian reporter why Russia didn’t properly react to Azerbaijan's attack on the Armenian town of Jermuk, the Russian minister said, "I don't know what you would call a proper reaction. What followed was the reaction that was in line with our commitments to Armenia, in particular within the CSTO."

Lavrov said the a CSTO fact-finding mission lead by the organization's secretary-general immediately went to the scene, promptly submitted a report with concrete practical proposals about sending a CSTO observer mission to stabilize the situation.

"They set out in detail the number of observers, the weapons they should have, and this report came under consideration in October of the same year in Yerevan as part of a CSTO summit. Before the heads of state and government met, work had been done by foreign and defense ministers. They worked for a long time to edit the proposals made by the CSTO secretariat," the Russian minister said.

"And in the end, we reached consensus on the entire text, and the text was submitted the next morning to the heads of state and government. But in that situation, the Armenian side proposed to postpone the agreed text for a variety of reasons. There was no consensus, so we agreed," he said.

Furthermore, Lavrov added, it was announced in November 2022 in Prague that the issue of control over Nagorno-Karabakh will be decided by both sides on the basis of the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration, according to which Armenia recognizes Nagorno-Karabakh as a part of Azerbaijan.

"I am not disputing the opportunity of our Armenian friends to criticize the position that someone took at that time. But there you have my answer about what we did. For a better, deeper understanding of the situation, of course, I will remember more than one decade of negotiations that were held in Yerevan with the participation of previous administrations. And several times it seemed that we reached an agreement, but then those agreements fell apart. So you can criticize things, but you can't criticize someone who doesn't do anything. We tried our best," the minister said.