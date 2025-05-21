Expert says Russia sanctions here to stay, regardless of Ukraine peace

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Sanctions against Russia will not be lifted if progress is made in the Ukraine peace process, or even if a deal gets done, said Russian International Affairs Council Director General Ivan Timofeyev.

"These negotiations initially generated some market optimism, though we have warned that this should be treated with caution and we should not expect quick results here. So it turned out. The good news is that the negotiations have not been disrupted yet, and we are seeing a resurrection of the Istanbul format. The last conversation between [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and [American leader Donald] Trump left a moderately positive impression," the expert said at a session of the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum (SPIEF).

According to Timofeyev, excessive optimism about the lifting or easing of Western sanctions is counterproductive.

"There is no precedent where reaching political agreements or political progress led to the lifting or easing of sanctions. As a rule, the situation is as follows: there is progress, and sanctions are eased in the form of general licenses, exclusions, and waivers. This is a long process. Even if we see political progress, there will be no lifting of sanctions. Maybe there will be de-escalation. All the legal frameworks for sanctions will remain in place," he continued.

"In China’s case, it took more than 30 years after the beginning of political normalization for sanctions to be lifted; in Iran’s case there was a nuclear deal. After three years, all the sanctions were reinstituted, and even strengthened. I think the negotiations will be lengthy and up and down," the expert said.

Timofeyev noted that getting a deal done on Ukraine will be extremely difficult.

"The fact that the process is underway is already good. We see this on the sanctions track. The United States, after [Joe] Biden's departure, eschewed new sanctions," the expert added.

He noted that at the same time, the European Union is escalating sanctions.

"Yesterday [the 17th package] and new British sanctions were adopted. From the point of view of our macroeconomic stability, they don't seem so painful to me. This all fits into our baseline scenario of creeping escalation at the end of last year. It is currently being implemented by the European Union, the United Kingdom and others," the analyst said.

About the forum

The XIII St. Petersburg International Legal Forum is being held from May 19 to 21 in St. Petersburg under the motto "Law: Lessons from the Past for the World of the Future." The SPIEF was first held in 2011 and is supported by the president and organized by the Justice Ministry and Roscongress.

