MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during his visit to Yerevan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was received by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan," it said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

The statement was accompanied by the photograph of the two officials shaking hands.