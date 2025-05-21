Putin to present top state awards in Kremlin on May 22

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will present the highest state awards in the Catherine Hall of the Senate Palace on Thursday, the Kremlin said.

"Receiving the more than twenty awarded orders, medals and honorary titles will be military personnel, cosmonaut pilots, representatives of public and religious organizations, statesmen, musicians, journalists, mothers with many children, healthcare, culture, education, and industry workers," the Kremlin said.

The last such ceremony took place On December 12. According to tradition, before presenting the highest Russian orders and badges of honorary titles, the president makes a short speech. In it, the head of state not only talks about the merits of the awardees, but also talks about the directions of the country's development.