Lavrov to talk Ukrainian settlement at meeting with Turkish foreign minister — Zakharova

ST. PETERSBURG, May 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will discuss the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict and its underlying causes with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan next week, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We have a bilateral agenda, of course, and, of course, it will focus on the situation in the region and in the world as a whole. The usual. There’s always something to discuss with Turkey on these tracks. Of course, I can not recall the last time negotiations with Foreign Minister Lavrov did not broach the situation in Ukraine: every time this topic is raised with all partners, an in-depth excursion into the root causes of the current situation," the diplomat said.

Fidan will come to Moscow for a working visit to Moscow on May 25-27.

Earlier, Zakharova also mentioned that the foreign ministers would exchange views on regional issues, focusing on Syria, Libya, Transcaucasia, and the Black Sea region. They are to discuss prospects for strengthening trade and economic cooperation in modern conditions and review the schedule of bilateral contacts at the highest level.

Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine resumed in Istanbul on May 16. Moscow and Kiev agreed to exchange prisoners under the "1,000 for 1,000" formula, present their detailed vision of a possible future ceasefire, and continue the negotiations. Head of the Russian delegation, Presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, said Russia was satisfied with the meeting.