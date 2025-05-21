Most mercenaries in Ukrainian army come from Georgia, UK, US

ST. PETERSBURG, May 21. /TASS/. The majority of foreign fighters serving with the Ukrainian army come from Georgia, the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada, Russian Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin said.

"Most of the mercenaries that have joined the Ukrainian armed forces come from the following countries: 712 individuals from Georgia; 694 from the United Kingdom, 816 from the United States and 719 from Canada," he specified at the International Youth Legal Forum.

According to Bastrykin, the Investigative Committee has completed 127 criminal investigations into mercenaries. "After hearing the cases, courts found 97 mercenaries from 26 countries guilty. Forty-two of them are from Georgia, 13 from the US, ten from Latvia, four from the UK, another four from France, three from Finland, two from Lithuania, and one from Australia," he added.