Russian explosives experts demine 37,500 hectares in borderline Kursk Region

KURSK, May 21. /TASS/. Russian mine clearance specialists have inspected and demined about 37,500 hectares in the Kursk Region’s borderline areas as well as 767 kilometers of roadways and 31 residential communities, acting regional Governor Alexander Khinshtein said in a broadcast by the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"I can tell you exact figures as of yesterday: 37,500 hectares, 767 kilometers of roads and 31 populated locations have been demined," he said.

On May 20, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Kursk on his first trip since the bordering Russian region was liberated on April 26 and called for intensified mine clearance in the area so that locals can return to their homes as soon as possible.