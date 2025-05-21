Ukraine’s army attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region with over 100 munitions in past day

BELGOROD, May 21. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military attacked five districts of Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with 102 munitions and 67 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the past 24 hours, injuring six civilians, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"In the Shebekinsky municipal district, the town of Shebekino, the villages of Murom, Nezhegol, Novaya Tavolzhanka and Rzhevka and the farmsteads Pankov and Stadnikov came under a bombardment by six munitions and an attack by 20 drones, of which 13 were shot down and suppressed. In the village of Nezhegol, a drone attacked a GAZel minivan, wounding its driver. Yesterday, three individuals who suffered from a drone attack on a car on May 19 turned to a medical institution," the governor wrote.

The Ukrainian army’s attacks on the Shebekinsky district in the past 24 hours damaged a car, a trade outlet, an outbuilding and three private households, he said.

The Belgorodsky district came under a bombardment by 16 munitions and attacks by 12 Ukrainian UAVs. Two women were wounded after a Ukrainian drone dropped an explosive on the premises of an agribusiness. The Ukrainian attacks on the Belgorodsky district damaged three private homes, an outbuilding, three vehicles and the premises of a commercial facility, he said.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army attacked the Valuisky district with 17 UAVs, damaging a social facility and two outbuildings. The Graivoronsky district came under a bombardment by two munitions and an attack by five Ukrainian drones, which damaged two private households, the governor said.

The Ukrainian army attacked the Krasnoyaruzhsky district with 78 munitions and 13 UAVs, damaging warehouse premises, two private homes, two outbuildings and an electricity transmission line, he added.