Investigators document about 8,000 Ukrainian strikes on Russia’s border, rear areas

ST. PETERSBURG, May 21. /TASS/. Officers of the Russian Investigative Committee have documented some 8,000 Ukrainian strikes on Russia’s border and rear areas, the committee’s Chairman Alexander Bastrykin said.

"About 8,000 shelling incidents and terrorist attacks on Russia’s border and rearmost areas have been recorded," he stated at the International Youth Legal Forum.

The top investigator pointed out that over 900 criminal investigations had been launched into those cases.

"As for attacks inside Russia, the enemy now primarily uses fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, quadcopters, hexacopters, and FPV drones carrying deadly explosive devices. A total of 910 criminal investigations have been opened based on such evidence," Bastrykin specified.