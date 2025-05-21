Intensity of Ukrainian attacks on Russia’s Kursk Region remains high — acting governor

KURSK, May 21. /TASS/. The intensity of the Ukrainian military’s attacks on Russia’s borderline Kursk Region remains quite high, acting regional Governor Alexander Khinshtein said.

"Unfortunately, the intensity [of strikes] is quite high. We record various attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces every day, including drone strikes, the use of air bombs, and other actions," he told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

Ukrainian strikes cause damage to civilian infrastructure and social facilities. "However, the most tragic thing is that they kill our people," Khinshtein added.

The acting regional governor pointed out that all of the Ukrainian army’s attempts to break into the Kursk Region were met with strong resistance.