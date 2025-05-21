More than 5,600 civilians killed in Donbass since 2014 — Russian Investigative Committee

ST. PETERSBURG, May 20. /TASS/. Investigators established that more than 5,600 civilians have been killed in Donbass since 2014 as a result of Ukrainian aggression, said Russia’s Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin.

"As part of investigations of cases by the Main Investigative Directorate, it was established that 5,649 civilians have been killed in Donbass as a result of Ukrainian aggression, including 218 minors. Injuries of varying degrees of severity have been suffered by 13,199 civilians," he told the Youth International Legal Forum.

Bastrykin said the Ukrainian armed forces used for their shelling attacks Tochka-U tactical missile systems, Grad and Uragan multiple-launch rocket systems and other types of heavy offensive weapons, including foreign-made armaments.