Putin instructs to prepare proposals on comprehensive development of Arctic zone

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government to prepare and present the proposals for a comprehensive project on developing Russia’s Arctic zone following his trip to Murmansk.

He recommended to engage the relevant committee of the State Council of the Russian Federation, the executive bodies of the regions involved and Russia’s Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation.

The Russian leader highlighted the scientific and technical development of the Arctic zone, the implementation of important industrial projects as well as the development of transport infrastructure in the region.