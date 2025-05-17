{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Putin instructs to prepare proposals on comprehensive development of Arctic zone

The Russian leader highlighted the scientific and technical development of the Arctic zone, the implementation of important industrial projects as well as the development of transport infrastructure in the region

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government to prepare and present the proposals for a comprehensive project on developing Russia’s Arctic zone following his trip to Murmansk.

He recommended to engage the relevant committee of the State Council of the Russian Federation, the executive bodies of the regions involved and Russia’s Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation.

The Russian leader highlighted the scientific and technical development of the Arctic zone, the implementation of important industrial projects as well as the development of transport infrastructure in the region.

Lavrov, Rubio discuss results of Istanbul talks in phone conversation — Foreign Ministry
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Rubio "welcomed agreements to swap the prisoners of war and to prepare each side’s concept of conditions leading to a ceasefire and emphasized Washington’s readiness to continue assistance in seeking ways to settle the situation"
Israeli defense minister threatens to eliminate Houthi leader
Abdul-Malik al-Houthi recalled that the Israeli military has already eliminated head of Hamas’ armed wing Mohammed Deif, Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, and Hamas political bureau head Ismail Haniyeh
Robinson helicopter makes hard landing in Moscow Region, pilot unhurt
According to the Investigative Committee, the helicopter made a hard landing near the village of Islavskoye in the Odintsovo District of the Moscow Region
Orban believes Ukraine agreement to follow Putin-Trump meeting
"It could only be reached if President Trump continues his peaceful initiative," the premier added
Russian MP lauds POW swap agreement with Ukraine
"What matters most is the fact that this meeting finally took place, despite the serious obstacles put forward by the Ukrainians in a bid to complicate it, this round of talks," Alexey Chepa said
Russia’s delegation in Istanbul in constant contact with president — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, the president receives all information online
Kiev government lost hundreds of millions purchasing weapons — FT investigation
It is based on leaked governmental documents and dozens of interviews with officials responsible for arms procurement, as well as arms traders and detectives
Negotiations between Putin and Trump, not with Zelensky, needed for peace in Ukraine — MP
Viktor Vodolatsky explained that Zelensky’s demands for direct negotiations are driven by instructions from advisers in France, Britain, and Germany, who continuously oversee and direct the Kiev delegation’s actions
US to reduce its military contingent in Syria to 900 — TV
According to the Al Jazeera source, US President Donald Trump has not yet made a final decision on the US future military presence in Syria
Ukrainian delegation to Istanbul geared toward war, not peace — Russian envoy
"The makeup of the delegation itself is showing that Ukraine is most likely getting ready to discuss the issues related to a ceasefire regime and will in every way try to ignore the issues related to the broader political settlement," Rodion Miroshnik said
West uses Ukrainians as cannon fodder in pursuing geopolitical goals — foreign intel chief
According to Sergey Naryshkin, the crisis of the Western-centered world has primarily affected the system of values
Germany currently has no plans to deliver Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine — chancellor
In his words, the delivery may take a lot of time and preparations, because special training is required for operating these missiles
US to discuss pulling troops out of Europe this year — US Permanent Representative to NATO
Matthew Whitaker said that the final decision has not yet been made, while the United States is not going to withdraw from the alliance and will remain a "great ally" for other NATO members
EU increases purchases of Russian pipeline gas, LNG by 28% in Q1
In March, the EU imported Russian pipeline gas worth 340 mln euro, marking the lowest monthly figure since October 1999
Important to reiterate Gomel agreements to Kiev — head of Russian delegation to Istanbul
Vladimir Medinsky noted that the Istanbul process was already tougher with regard to realities on the ground than what was proposed in Gomel
Next round of Russia-Ukraine talks to focus on ceasefire framework, Russian MP predicts
Direct talks between Russia and Ukraine, their first since 2022, were held in Istanbul on May 16, lasting nearly two hours
Ukraine conflict cannot be ended militarily, talks needed — Erdogan
"We are determined to continue our mediation role to end this war," Turkish president said
Russian embassy points to London’s wish to disrupt Ukraine talks
The embassy further emphasized that these ultimatums, issued amidst ongoing negotiations, appear to be aimed at complicating or torpedoing the peaceful settlement process
Russia’s stance at Ukraine negotiations shifted due to changes on ground — Zakharova
The diplomat noted that the Ukrainian territory diminishes every time the Kiev regime disrupts the negotiating process
One killed, nine wounded in Israel’s strikes on Yemen — Houthi health ministry
Israel delivered airstrikes on the Red Sea Yemeni ports of Hodeida and al-Salif earlier on Friday
Putin, Turkmenistan’s national leader hold phone call to discuss ties — Kremlin
Vladimir Putin and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov warmly congratulated each other on the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War
Moscow says Ukraine needs to step away from microphone, come to negotiating table
"No matter how loud these NATO benchwarmers shout from the sidelines, in order to take a shot on goal, the Ukrainian national team needs to take the field," Maria Zakharova said
Russian combat helicopter wipes out Bradley IFV, Ukrainian army’s ferry with one missile
As its specific feature, the Izdeliye-305 missile developed by the High-Precision Systems Holding Company is maximally protected against enemy jamming
Russia-Ukraine talks in Turkey represent ‘tactical win’ for Moscow — report
The NYT said the Trump administration is feeling disillusioned due to a lack of progress in the efforts to achieve peace
Annual inflation in Russia in April recorded at 10.23% — Economic Development Ministry
In the non-food segment, prices fell against the backdrop of an accelerated decline in prices for electrical goods and other household appliances, cars, and footwear
West fears that pro-Russian forces could come to power in Ukraine — Polish minister
"We can’t allow the situation that happened after the "orange revolution" on the Maidan to repeat itself," Wladysіaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said
History shows wars are fought as peace talks continue — chief Russian negotiator
Vladimir Medinsky cited several historical examples of when negotiations took place while the war was not over
Istanbul 2.0 signals a losing game for Zelensky, even if he skips talks — politician
According to Viktor Medvedchuk, Zelensky erred by overestimating his geopolitical role, as he has been a pawn, not a queen as he was told, since the very beginning
Russian envoy questions point of Putin-Zelensky summit without framework agreement
According to Rodion Miroshnik, meaningful documents should be drafted before the meeting as requested by Russia from the Ukrainian side
Battlegroup West destroys 40 UAV control points, eight Starlink stations of Ukraine
The battlegroup also destroyed three Ukrainian field ammunition depots
Trump expresses confidence his meeting with Putin will be organized, held
US President added that his meetings with Vladimir Zelensky were not easy
Trump's Russia slant on display during Istanbul talks — expert
Arnaud Dubien noted that the US President did not allow Zelensky to "slam the door" on talks, defending the composition of the Russian delegation that arrived in Istanbul, despite Ukrainian criticism of Moscow
Six Russian tech companies present their developments at KazanForum — ASI
ASI organized the session "Tech-connect: technological projects of the future," at which the companies were able to discuss the prospects for the development of their production
Ukrainian drone kills man riding bike in Belgorod Region
The governor Vyacheslav Gladkov expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the deceased
Israeli army announces extensive strikes, planned expansion of operations in Gaza Strip
The IDF has begun conducting extensive strikes and mobilizing troops to achieve operational control in areas of the Gaza Strip
Trump says India ready to cut tariffs on US by 100%
Bloomberg said earlier that the US and India had finalized the conditions for trade in goods
Strategy of war of attrition not working with Russia — US official
"We are working to try to fix many years of [Washington’s] failed and bad diplomacy," Morgan Ortagus said
Kiev must release pro-Russian civilians alongside POWs — Kherson governor
"It is important that the initiative to exchange prisoners was voiced," Vladimir Saldo said
Umerov says work on Istanbul negotiations continues
"We have discussed a cease-fire, we are working further," the Ukrainian newspaper Strana quoted head of the Ukrainian delegation
Liberation of Alexandropol to increase pressure on Ukrainian army in DPR
Additionally, the presence of Russian forces in that residential area will speed up an offensive on Konstantinovka
Belarus, Russia ready for joint exercises, these are defensive in nature — Lukashenko
The Belarusian president said that the countries were not going to attack anyone, contrary to what some people think
Good results of Russia-Ukraine talks would not be possible without Trump — Dmitriev
Direct talks between Russia and Ukraine, their first since 2022, were held in Istanbul on May 16, lasting nearly two hours
Ukrainian chief negotiator confirms plans to exchange ceasefire documents with Russia
"All the modalities were discussed," he said when asked whether the issue of when a potential ceasefire could be announced and how long it would last
Culture Minister Lyubimova to attend Leo XIV's inaugural mass on Russia's behalf
More than 150 delegations are expected to attend
Kiev terminates customs cooperation agreement with Moscow
The agreement was originally signed in 1993 in Kiev
Kremlin refuses to comment on alleged Istanbul negotiation terms
"Negotiations are taking place behind closed doors, just as they should - to ensure they are productive," Dmitry Peskov noted
South Korea's ex-president quits ruling party amid upcoming election
"I wish candidate Kim Moon-soo to win the presidential election, as the fate of the Republic of Korea depends on this," Yoon Suk Yeol president added
Major prisoner swap meaningful step in talks between Moscow, Kiev — Vucic
The Serbian leader added that he did not expect combat operations to end shortly, noting that he voiced his opinion "more as an analyst than as the president of the republic"
US legislators renew calls to pass anti-Russia sanctions after talks — Reuters
It has not been indicated when corresponding bills might be brought up for a vote
Russian troops liberate six communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 3,040 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 26 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week
US pragmatically moves away from 'democratization agenda' — Russian intelligence chief
Russia sees this as a pragmatic shift by the new White House team, which has regained the capacity for critical thinking
Press review: Russia, Ukraine prepared for negotiations as US aims to deepen OPEC+ ties
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, May 16th
US puts forward official terms for resolving nuclear standoff with Iran
"The Iranian authorities have to move quickly, or something bad's going to happen," Donald Trump said
Analyst sees prisoner-exchange deal as Russia’s great accomplishment at talks with Ukraine
Vitaly Kiselyov said only the Russian delegation was constructive at the talks
Belarusian leader Lukashenko thanks Russia for help in training country’s troops
"They sit side by side in the classroom, learning the same things," he continued
Lavrov calls Zelensky "nothing man" for demanding Putin come to Istanbul
The Russian foreign minister recalled that Zelensky made some statements demanding that Putin attend in person
Expert says full trade embargo against Russia would cause serious problems for EU
"The news about the possible introduction by the European Union of large duties and even a full-fledged trade embargo against Russia raises questions about the feasibility of such an initiative and its potential consequences," Nikolay Gaponenko said
Ukraine loses another F-16 fighter jet — Air Force
According to the Air Force, the pilot was quickly found and evacuated; his condition is satisfactory
Ukraine loses up to 1,345 troops in special op zone over past day
In the responsibility zone of the Battlegroup North, Ukrainian forces lost an armored combat vehicle, six automobiles, and five field artillery guns
PREVIEW: Over 100 Russian producers participating in ‘Made in Russia’ festival in China
The festival continues developing the ‘Season of Russian gifts’ concept chosen for REC events this year
Foreign mercenaries fight on Ukrainian side in Volnoye Pole
The uniforms of the dead enemy soldiers had foreign stripes and chevrons
Kiev recognizes Russia's swap proposal makes sense — MFA
The diplomat pointed to remarks by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga, who said the talks "made sense" "only for the sake" of the exchange under which both countries would hand over 1,000 prisoners to each other
Share of settlements in national currencies between Russia, EAEU reaches 93% — ministry
Dmitry Volvach noted that the share of settlements in national currencies between Russia and Belarus is more than 95% and in settlements with the CIS countries it is 91%
Serbia, US have ‘historic’ opportunity to strengthen ties — PM
According to Djuro Macut, the sides expressed mutual readiness to intensify contacts between officials
Istanbul meeting draws noose around Zelensky's neck even tighter — politician
Zelensky hoped the Western media would amplify his outcry, declare him a hero, and allow him to return to Kiev in triumph. However, this scenario was doomed from the outset," Viktor Medvedchuk said
Ukrainian army demoralized by Russia’s successes on battlefields near Donetsk — expert
Yan Gagin added that Russian servicemen continue to fulfill their combat missions to liberate communities in the DPR
Ukraine fails to turn Istanbul talks into show — Russian diplomat
The Russian delegation, led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, was ready for dialogue as early as Thursday morning
One airline company interested in operating direct flights between Russia, Malaysia
Aeroflot - Russia's major airline - has no plans to resume flights to Malaysia, Russian Deputy Transport Minister Vladimir Poteshkin noted
Orban urges EU to follow US resuming negotiations with Russian president
According to Hungarian Prime Minister, European leaders will have to conduct talks with Vladimir Putin sooner or later
Ukrainian POWs may not want to leave good treatment in Russia to come back home — lawmaker
During the first talks between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine in three years in Istanbul, the sides reached an agreement on exchanging 1,000 prisoners of war from each side
Israeli Air Force announces UAV interception
Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol, the IDF press service added
Lawmaker slams Kiev's massive attack on Crimea before talks as ‘sabotage attempt’
Late on May 15 and in the early morning hours of May 16, air defenses intercepted and destroyed 65 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions
Russian prisoners need medical care after torture in Ukraine — lawmaker
According to Viktor Vodolatsky, the Russian servicemen that are currently in captivity in Ukraine will be provided with highly skilled medical care and rehabilitation in hospitals of the South Military District and Moscow
Turkish foreign minister describes current stage of settlement in Ukraine as critical
Hakan Fidan highlighted the steadfast commitment of the parties to peace
Russia ready to consider applications from UAE airlines to operate flights — ministry
The talks were conducted by Deputy Transport Minister Vladimir Poteshkin, who "noted the stable growth in air traffic between our countries, as well as the readiness of the Russian side to consider applications from UAE airlines to operate flights"
Arab League Summit condemns Israeli attacks on Syria
According to Iraq’s INA news agency, the organization urged the international community to unify "our efforts to achieve the interests of the peoples of our region" "condemning the Zionist aggression on Syria"
Ministers of Libya’s Government of National Unity seeking resignation amid protests
According to the Libya Press agency, tens of thousands of protesters are marching to GNU Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh’s headquarters
French, European threats not to alter Russia’s stance on Istanbul talks — ambassador
"European nations won’t change anything," Alexey Meshkov said
Russia, Ukraine held talks, agreeing to swap captives and meet again. Here’s what we know
The head of the Russian delegation, presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, said he was satisfied with the outcome of the talks and Moscow is ready to continue communication
First batch of 2,000 Gepard kamikaze drones arrives for Russian troops
The Gepard features a ‘blind’ takeoff capability to counter enemy electronic reconnaissance and make the crew safe at the launch site
Ukrainian troops practically dislodged from Bogatyr in south Donetsk region — expert
The Ukrainian army lost a large number of personnel dead and wounded in that frontline area
Analyst sees loss of Ukraine’s another F-16 as blow to reputation of its Air Force
According to the Mikhail Khodaryonok, Kiev deliberately confined the announcement to general phrases, as it didn’t want to suggest the possibility that the jet could have been shot down by a Russian anti-aircraft missile or a long-range air-to-air missile
IN BRIEF: What we know about Salavat plant explosion in Russia’s Bashkortostan
According to preliminary information from the local department of the Emergencies Ministry, three people have been hospitalized in grave condition
Russia to prepare list of ceasefire terms, hand it over to Ukraine — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that the specific content of the document would not be disclosed, as the negotiation process remains confidential
China’s army ready to bolster strategic ties with Russia for sake of stability — top brass
Chinese Defense Ministry Spokesperson Jiang Bin added that Chinese-Russian cooperation was becoming more substantive
Plane presumably carrying Russian delegation takes off from Istanbul — service
The flight took off at 7:57 p.m. Moscow time
Turkey believes Russia-Ukraine talks were better than expected — CNN
When the discussion seemed to reach a stalemate a prisoner exchange was offered
Russian, Ukrainian delegations interacted in Russian in Istanbul — source
As reported earlier on Friday, the first direct talks between Russia and Ukraine since the spring of 2022 had kicked off in Istanbul
ICC prosecutor Khan takes leave amid sexual misconduct probe — Reuters
The move is unprecedented and there is no clear procedure for replacing Karim Khan
West frightened by arrival of Russian delegation in Istanbul — Russian Foreign Ministry
"It’s high time for the West to cease this hysteria, regain composure, and bring their puppets in Kiev to the negotiating table," Maria Zakharova concluded
IN BRIEF: What is known about Russia-Ukraine talks in Turkey
The Russia-Ukraine talks opened with words of greeting from Turkey’s top diplomat Hakan Fidan
IN BRIEF: Lavrov calls Istanbul talks 'intriguing,' urges pan-Eurasian unity
"Everyone, of course, is talking about Ukraine right now due to the intrigue that is unfolding in Istanbul," the Russian foreign minister said
Kiev can run out of munitions in four months if Washington cuts off supplies — Bloomberg
"The European Union is incapable of filling the gap," Bloomberg opinion columnist Max Hastings said
Trump says he could use sanctions against Russia if necessary but would rather not do it
Earlier, US President threatened to impose new tariffs and sanctions on Russian exports if the conflict in Ukraine was not resolved in the near future
Russia opens first warehouse distribution hub ‘Made in Russia’ in China
The facility started operating in the border city of Suifenhe, the report said
One protester killed, several injured in central Tripoli
According to Libya Press, seven ministers and four deputies in Dbeibeh’s cabinet has already resigned amid growing protests
Agenda of Russia-Afghanistan dialogue included rare earth metals discussion — Deputy PM
Alexey Overchuk drew attention to the fact that "Russia has all the necessary competencies to conduct geological exploration"
Moscow expects OHCHR to wake up to persecution of Russian media in West
According to the diplomat Gennady Gatilov, on May 14, a new note was sent to OHCHR with "concrete examples of systematic suppression of freedom of speech, harassment of Russian journalists and media outlets in more than 15 Western countries"
Russia, Ukraine agree to 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange — Ukrainian defense minister
Rustem Umerov did not specify the date of the swap
