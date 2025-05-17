MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army lost 40 UAV control points, eight Starlink stations, and three ammunition depots in the responsibility zone of Battlegroup West over the past day, the group's press chief Ivan Bigma reported.

"The battlegroup destroyed 40 UAV control points, eight Starlink satellite communication stations, and three Ukrainian field ammunition depots," he stated.

Bigma added that Ukraine also lost more than 230 servicemen, two infantry fighting vehicles, a Cossack armored fighting vehicle, 11 automobiles, and a robotic platform. During counter-battery operations, the group's artillery units destroyed five Western-made field artillery pieces, including 155-mm M-198 and M-777 howitzers, as well as 12 enemy mortar crews.

In addition, the group's air defense crews destroyed 18 fixed-wing drones. Bigma also noted that the group's units improved their tactical positions and defeated formations of four mechanized, airmobile, and assault brigades of the Ukrainian army, as well as two territorial defense brigades, in the areas of Kovsharovka, Borovaya, Kupyansk, Kirovsk, Podliman, and Olgovka.