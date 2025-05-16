US to discuss pulling troops out of Europe this year — US Permanent Representative to NATO

LONDON, May 16. /TASS/. The United States will begin consultations with its NATO allies on the withdrawal of American forces from Europe after a June summit in The Hague, US Permanent Representative to the alliance Matthew Whitaker said during a security conference in Estonia, Reuters news agency reported.

"It will be certainly after the summit, sometime later in the year, we are going to start those conversations. All our allies are ready to do it," the agency quoted Whitaker as saying.

Whitaker said that the final decision has not yet been made, while the United States is not going to withdraw from the alliance and will remain a "great ally" for other NATO members.

Whitaker also warned the allies and called on the European Union not to restrict the participation of companies from non-member countries in European defense procurement. According to him, this could hinder Europe's rearmament, increase costs and slow down innovation.

In April, US President Donald Trump floated the idea that the United States could reduce its military numbers in Europe.