Plane presumably carrying Russian delegation takes off from Istanbul — service

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. A plane presumably carrying the Russian delegation has taken off from the Istanbul airport after talks with Ukraine, according to the Flightradar24 aircraft tracking service.

The flight took off at 7:57 p.m. Moscow time (4:57 p.m. GMT).

Direct talks between Russia and Ukraine, their first since 2022, were held in Istanbul on May 16, lasting nearly two hours. Head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky, who serves as a Russian presidential aide, said after the talks that the Russian side is satisfied with their results and is ready to continue contacts. According to Russia’s chief negotiator, the sides agreed to exchange 1,000 Russian POWs for 1,000 Ukrainian POWs. He also said that Ukraine had requested direct talks between the two countries’ leaders and the Russian side had "taken note of this request.".