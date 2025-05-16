Moscow expects OHCHR to wake up to persecution of Russian media in West

GENEVA, May 16. /TASS/. Russia hopes that head of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) Volker Turk "will finally find his conscience" and along with other human rights experts give a principled assessment of the egregious facts of Russian media persecution in the West, said Gennady Gatilov, Permanent Russia’s Representative to the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva.

According to the diplomat, on May 14, a new note was sent to OHCHR with "concrete examples of systematic suppression of freedom of speech, harassment of Russian journalists and media outlets in more than 15 Western countries." As noted by Gatilov, whose words are quoted on the Telegram channel of the permanent Mission of the Russian Federation, there is gross censorship and suppression of alternative points of view under the pretext of combating disinformation.

"Among the recorded violations are the unjustified blocking of Russian and Russian-language media, the imposition of sanctions against the editorial offices and correspondents, intimidation, pressure, and even the physical elimination of individual press representatives," the permanent representative said.

He explained that Russia had demanded that the facts be brought to the attention of Turk, Special Rapporteur on freedom of expression and opinion Irene Khan, as well as members of the UN Human Rights Committee.

"I hope that the High Commissioner and human rights experts, who stubbornly turn a blind eye to the arbitrariness in this area in the Western countries, will nevertheless find their conscience and will finally be able to give a principled assessment of the egregious facts of the persecution of the Russian media," the diplomat said.