Russian MP lauds POW swap agreement with Ukraine

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. A Russian lawmaker has hailed the 1,000 for 1,000 prisoner swap agreement reached during the Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul.

"What matters most is the fact that this meeting finally took place, despite the serious obstacles put forward by the Ukrainians in a bid to complicate it, this round of talks. After all, a very important agreement has been reached - to exchange [prisoners of war in the format] 1,000 for 1,000. I think this is a great result - a thousand people may return home in the near future," said Alexey Chepa, first deputy chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament.

Direct talks between Russia and Ukraine, their first since 2022, were held in Istanbul on May 16, lasting nearly two hours. The talks were preceded by a trilateral Turkey-US-Ukraine meeting and contacts between head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky, who serves as a Russian presidential aide, and the US side.

Medinsky said after the talks that the Russian side is satisfied with their results and is ready to continue contacts. According to Russia’s chief negotiator, the sides agreed to exchange 1,000 Russian POWs for 1,000 Ukrainian POWs. He also said that Ukraine had requested direct talks between the two countries’ leaders and the Russian side had "taken note of this request." In his words, Moscow and Kiev will share their vision of a potential ceasefire, with each of them "presenting it in detail." After that, Russia and Ukraine will continue the negotiating process, he added.