Russian MP and party leader hails resumption of talks between Russia, Ukraine

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament, and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), has lauded the resumption of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

"The first round of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine is very important just from the standpoint of resuming the negotiating process after more than three years. This is a step toward a peaceful settlement of the conflict, a step toward saving thousands of lives," he told TASS, adding that one of the most significant results of the talks is an agreement on a large-scale exchange of prisoners of war, 1,000 from each side.

According to Slutsky, issues of a ceasefire are still on the table. "The Russian delegation promised to share Moscow’s vision of this process, after which it would be possible to look at organizing the next rounds. The overarching task is to reach a lasting peace and eliminate the root causes of the conflict," he said.

The lawmaker emphasized that the Russian negotiating team showed great professionalism at the talks. "And all of Ukraine’s clown antics and attempts to depart from the key issues tried to unsettle the Russian delegation’s firm and balanced position. It would be naive to expect an instant breakthrough. But the most important thing is that movement toward this has resumed," he added.

Direct talks between Russia and Ukraine, their first since 2022, were held in Istanbul on May 16, lasting nearly two hours. Head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky, who serves as a Russian presidential aide, said after the talks that the Russian side is satisfied with their results and is ready to continue contacts. According to Russia’s chief negotiator, the sides agreed to exchange 1,000 Russian POWs for 1,000 Ukrainian POWs. He also said that Ukraine had requested direct talks between the two countries’ leaders and the Russian side had "taken note of this request.".