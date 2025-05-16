GENICHESK, May 16. /TASS/. Ukrainian authorities should release not only prisoners of war but also civilians detained for supporting Russia, as part of the prisoner exchange agreement reached during recent talks in Turkey, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo said.

"It is important that the initiative to exchange prisoners was voiced. But besides the military, there are also civilians, supporters of Russia, whom the Ukrainian regime has been holding in prisons for years without trial. These people should also be returned. Their silent act requires no less respect than that of a soldier on the front line," he said.

Russia and Ukraine agreed in Istanbul to exchange prisoners under a "1,000 to 1,000" formula, present their detailed vision of a possible future ceasefire, and continue the negotiations. Head of the Russian delegation, Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, said that Russia was satisfied with the negotiations. He also said that Ukraine had requested direct talks between the leaders of the two countries, and Russia had taken "this request into consideration.".