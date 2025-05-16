Belousov holds talks with Belarusian counterpart in Minsk

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov held talks in Minsk with Belarusian Defense Minister Lieutenant General Viktor Khrenin, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The results of today's meeting have confirmed shared approaches of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus to all key issues and strategy in the current situation, to assessing the challenges and threats to the military security of their Union State and taking urgent joint measures to negate them," Belousov said.

According to the Russian minister, as part of this work, Russia and Belarus continue to strengthen military and military-technical cooperation, and improve cooperation on the joint use of their armed forces to ensure the military security of the two countries.

"We pay special attention to improving the combat capabilities of the regional battlegroup, joint operational and combat training. It will culminate this year in the Belarusian-Russian strategic exercise "Zapad-2025," he said.

Belousov said it is a defensive exercise. During the exercise it is planned to work out options for joint actions to repel aggression against the Union State by deploying the regional battlegroup of Belarus and Russia and the coalition battlegroup of friendly countries in a variety of strategic areas.