Russian, Ukrainian delegations interacted in Russian in Istanbul — source

ISTANBUL, May 16. /TASS/. The Russian and Ukrainian delegations were interacting in Russian during talks in Istanbul, a source told TASS.

"In Russian," the source replied to a question on the matter.

As reported earlier on Friday, the first direct talks between Russia and Ukraine since the spring of 2022 had kicked off in Istanbul. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan opened the talks with a welcome address. The negotiations were preceded by a trilateral meeting between Turkey, the US and Ukraine and a meeting of Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky who leads the Russian delegation at the talks with the US side.