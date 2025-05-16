SIMFEROPOL, May 16. /TASS/. The massive Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea ahead of talks with Russia is an attempt at sabotage and shows Kiev's real goal to disrupt the dialogue, Russian State Duma lawmaker Mikhail Sheremet said.

Late on May 15 and in the early morning hours of May 16, air defenses intercepted and destroyed 65 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, the Defense Ministry said. Of these, 43 were over the waters of the Black Sea, 21 over Crimea and one over the Belgorod Region.

"The reason for the provocative attacks on Crimea, when complete silence is needed for negotiations, is obvious and poorly disguised. After all, the Kiev regime's goal is not to reach an agreement but to disrupt the Istanbul dialogue and make Russia, the initiator, look guilty. Zelensky stalled for time by clowning around, feigning incomprehension, changing the composition of the delegation, and then flying off to Albania altogether for no good reason. I am sure that the task of soft sabotage and creating the image that 'Russia is disrupting the world' was given to Zelensky again from London, which has become a den of international aggression," he said.

On May 11, Vladimir Putin, speaking to reporters in the Kremlin, suggested that the Kiev authorities resume without preconditions the direct talks Ukraine broke off in 2022, proposing to launch a dialogue on May 15 in Istanbul. In turn, Vladimir Zelensky said that he would arrive in Istanbul on Thursday. His statement came after US President Donald Trump urged Ukraine to immediately agree to the talks proposed by the Russian leader. Previously, Zelensky had conditioned talks with Moscow on the introduction of a month-long ceasefire.

The talks did not take place on the designated date, May 15, due to the absence of the Ukrainian delegation. Russian delegates waited in Istanbul all day.

On May 16, direct talks between Russia and Ukraine started at 1:35 p.m. local time (11:35 a.m. GMT).