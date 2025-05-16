Russia aims to develop economic cooperation with Afghanistan — Deputy Prime Minister

KAZAN, May 16. /TASS/. Russia intends to develop economic cooperation with Afghanistan, trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $323 million at the end of last year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said.

"Russia aims to develop bilateral economic cooperation with your country (Afghanistan - TASS). Our bilateral trade figures are still quite modest: according to our data, by the end of 2024, trade turnover amounted to only $323 million," Overchuk said, opening negotiations with Deputy Chairman of the Afghan Government Abdul Ghani Baradar.

"This means that our bilateral trade has significant growth potential. To ensure full development of trade and economic cooperation between our countries, it is important to ensure stable and predictable conditions for business interaction," the Russian Deputy Prime Minister noted.

According to Overchuk, the two countries need to work on forming a regulatory framework for cooperation.

"Today we will have the opportunity to discuss this in detail, to talk about specific projects. Welcome!" he said.