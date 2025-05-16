Russia hopes to continue dialogue with Vatican on key global issues — ambassador

VATICAN CITY, May 16. /TASS/. Moscow and the Vatican have prospects for dialogue on pressing international issues, Russian Ambassador to the Vatican Ivan Soltanovsky said after Pope Leo XIV held an audience with the heads of diplomatic missions.

"There's still solid potential in the Russian-Vatican dialogue. What matters most is the mutual willingness to turn this potential energy into real action," the ambassador told reporters.

He noted that the Holy See remains committed to promoting peace, dialogue, religious freedom and family values.

"It’s important to note that this is not the first time Leo XIV has mentioned his predecessor, Pope Francis, who understood Russia’s role and importance in the world," the diplomat said, adding that Russia is counting on continuity here.

"We look forward to continuing cooperation with the Vatican on pressing international issues, including the Ukrainian conflict," the ambassador concluded.