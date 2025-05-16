French, European threats not to alter Russia’s stance on Istanbul talks — ambassador

PARIS, May 16. /TASS/. The threats of new sanctions and the ultimatums issued by European nations, particularly France, will not influence Russia's position regarding the negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul, Russian ambassador to France Alexey Meshkov told TASS.

"They won’t change anything," he said. "Because it's none of their business. They had a chance when they mediated on the Minsk agreements — we know how it ended, including because of the position of France and Germany. This is why it makes no sense to comment on the statements the French side makes every day."

On May 10, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and British and Polish Prime Ministers Keir Starmer and Donald Tusk arrived in Kiev amid reports that the European countries intend to launch their own truce initiative soon, similar to the American one. There, Macron said that the cessation of arms supplies to Kiev is not provided for by the proposed "coalition of the willing" truce in Ukraine for 30 days. He also reiterated the threat of imposing further sanctions against Russia in case of rejection of the initiative put forward by the Europeans.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 11 offered Ukraine to resume direct negotiations, interrupted in 2022, without preconditions, on May 15 in Istanbul to eliminate the root causes of the conflict and possibly achieve a ceasefire.

Putin also said that some European countries are acting aggressively towards Russia and are trying to talk to it "in a boorish manner and with the help of ultimatums." Later Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on the latest threats of sanctions from the EU, that the language of ultimatums cannot be used for dialogue with Russia.