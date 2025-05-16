Russian delegation in Istanbul equipped with all necessary instructions — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. The Russian delegation in Istanbul has all the necessary instructions on the negotiating position, and there are also all the relevant channels for communication between the negotiating team and the leadership, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The delegation already has all the necessary instructions for the negotiating position, which (the instructions - TASS) were worked out at that meeting [with Russian President Vladimir Putin] we talked about. And, of course, there are all the necessary communication channels for the exchange of information between the negotiating team and the center," the spokesman said when asked whether presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who heads the Russian delegation, consults the Kremlin additionally.

On May 11, Vladimir Putin, speaking to reporters in the Kremlin, suggested that the Kiev authorities resume without preconditions the direct talks Ukraine broke off in 2022, proposing to launch a dialogue on May 15 in Istanbul.

On May 14, Putin approved the composition of the Russian delegation. It is headed by Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who represented the country at the talks in 2022. The delegation also includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin. The president himself outlined the delegation's negotiating position.