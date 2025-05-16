Russia and Afghanistan plan to sign cooperation agreements — Russian Deputy PM

KAZAN, May 16. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk announced the upcoming signing of cooperation agreements with Afghanistan in the economic sphere.

"Following the forum, we expect a number of documents to be signed as early as today," Overchuk said at the Russia-Afghanistan Business Forum, held as part of the 16th International Economic Forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum."

"The time has now come to develop and establish good-faith relations and to enhance economic connectivity across the entire Greater Eurasia region. In the context of an emerging multipolar world, there is a growing need to identify new points of equilibrium, to develop balanced international trade and investment agreements, and to build out transport infrastructure," the Russian Deputy Prime Minister noted.

"There is immense potential here, and we welcome the willingness of Afghanistan’s leadership to realize this potential," Overchuk emphasized.