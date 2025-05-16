Ukrainian troops practically dislodged from Bogatyr in south Donetsk region — expert

DONETSK, May 16. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have been practically pushed out of their positions in the settlement of Bogatyr in the southern Donetsk region and Russian forces are now mopping out isolated resistance pockets, military expert Yan Gagin told TASS on Friday.

"An operation is underway to mop up isolated sites and the enemy is putting up unsystematic pocket resistance and the adversary’s basic forces have been practically pushed out of the community," the military expert said.

The Ukrainian army lost a large number of personnel dead and wounded in that frontline area. Also, quite a significant number of Ukrainian soldiers have surrendered to Russian troops over the period of fighting, he said.