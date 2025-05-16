BISHKEK, May 16. /TASS/. Ukraine’s determination to discuss in Istanbul only ceasefire without dialogue on resolving conflict causes concern, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador at Large on Kiev’s War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik said.

"The only thing that causes serious concern for is the Ukrainian side’s determination to negotiate not on conflict settlement, but on a ceasefire," he said. "A ceasefire that will not be a part of a long-term solution will naturally not satisfy the Russian side," the diplomat added.

According to him, the 30-day ceasefire proposed by the Ukrainian side will allow Kiev to strengthen its positions. In particular, Kiev will use this time to build new fortifications, supply weapons, and regroup forces. "In other words, it will reach a new escalation level in a month. This movement is not in the direction of settlement, but in the opposite direction," he said.

On May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed that the Ukrainian authorities resume direct talks with Russia, which they had interrupted in 2022, on May 15 in Istanbul. The goal is to address the root causes of the conflict and potentially achieve a ceasefire. Later, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova later said that there was absolute logic in the choice of venue: the talks are resuming where they were interrupted at the insistence of the United Kingdom, which pressured the Kiev regime three years ago.

The Russian delegation, led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, was ready for dialogue as early as Thursday morning. However, the Ukrainian delegation did not show up. Earlier, Vladimir Zelensky had intended to fly to Istanbul in person, but he later refused. He formed his own group, headed by Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, to lead the talks.