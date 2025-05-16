BISHKEK, May 16. /TASS/. There is still a chance to work out in Istanbul a document on ending the conflict in Ukraine, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry's special envoy for the crimes of the Kiev regime, said.

"First, we need to reach agreements to achieve peace and find a settlement mechanism. The groups formed on both sides are quite capable of doing this. They can work out a model that will be acceptable to both Russia and Ukraine and will be accepted by the international community. There are such chances," the diplomat said.

On May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed that the Ukrainian authorities resume direct talks with Russia, which they had interrupted in 2022, on May 15 in Istanbul. The goal is to address the root causes of the conflict and potentially achieve a ceasefire. Later, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova later said that there was absolute logic in the choice of venue: the talks are resuming where they were interrupted at the insistence of the United Kingdom, which pressured the Kiev regime three years ago.

The Russian delegation, led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, was ready for dialogue as early as Thursday morning. However, the Ukrainian delegation did not show up. Earlier, Vladimir Zelensky had intended to fly to Istanbul in person, but he later refused. He formed his own group, headed by Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, to lead the talks.